New Angle Shows Moment Officer Shot And Killed Air Force Veteran In House Offices

New video footage shows the moment when a police officer shot and killed a female air force veteran in the United States Capitol.

Footage posted by Twitter user Jayden X shows rioters in the United States Capitol shouting and pushing up against a door and window frame barricaded with furniture. An officer holding a gun pointed at the rioters is visible on the other side of the barricade through a window that appears to have been damaged by the crowd.

The video shows the officer stand up and shoot a woman as she attempts to climb over the window. The wounded woman falls to the ground and lies there bleeding as the shouting and chaos around her increases, the video shows.

“Shots fired! Shots fired,” a man in the background exclaims repeatedly.

Armed police officers can be seen standing beside her, and one officer appears to shout through the window to his fellow officers, “Did you shoot somebody?”

“Back up, back up,” the officers appear to shout at the crowding group. Several persons can be seen taking videos of the incident.

WARNING, GRAPHIC:

The woman who was shot has been identified as San Diego resident Ashli Babbit, who was a 14-year veteran and served four tours with the U.S. Air Force. She died later during the day on Wednesday, police said. Footage captured later in the day reportedly shows her being wheeled out of the capitol surrounded by officers as paramedics are seen applying pressure on her neck.

The officer who shot the woman is reportedly a senior U.S. Capitol Police officer, a law enforcement official told NPR. The official also told NPR that the woman was unarmed.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a press conference that as of Wednesday evening, police have made at least 52 arrests, 47 of which are a result of curfew violations and unlawful entry. Twenty-six of the arrests were made on capitol grounds, according to Contee.

Four of the arrests were made for carrying pistols without licenses, he said, and one arrest was made for carrying a prohibited weapon.

The police chief said that in addition to the fatal shooting of the woman later identified as Babbit, there were three additional deaths.

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” he said.

MPD has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.