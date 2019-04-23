Netflix Drops Trailer For Its $10 Million AOC Documentary

Netflix released a trailer Monday for a documentary featuring Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other women politicians.

“Knock Down The House” comes out on May 1 and depicts the 2018 races of four women to Congress: Ocasio-Cortez, former Democratic Nevada House candidate Amy Vilela, former Democratic West Virginia Senate candidate Paula Jean Swearengin and Democratic Missouri House candidate Cori Bush, all of whom the progressive political action committee Justice Democrats endorsed, The Hill reported.

After the documentary received a Sundance Film Festival award, Netflix bought the rights in February for almost $10 million, the most a Sundance Film Festival documentary has ever gone for. NEON, Focus, Hulu and Amazon all bid on the documentary as well, Deadline reported.

“Before my primary, three women & I agreed to film our journey of trying to run for office without big money,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Now, #KnockDownTheHouse hits Netflix & select theaters next week, May 1st. To find or host a local community screening, follow: @knockdownmovie.”

Though the documentary purportedly follows the races of all four women, the trailer focuses largely on Ocasio-Cortez, revealing emotional clips and soundbites of the New York representative wanting to live up to the faith of her constituents. Ocasio-Cortez was the only one of the women featured in the documentary to win her race.

“If I was a rational person, I would have dropped out of this race a long time ago,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the trailer.

“I can do this,” she said to her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, at one point in the trailer. “I know you can,” he responded.

“I hope the footage from the early days of these campaigns encourages other leaders, especially progressive working-class women and women of color, to consider running for Congress. Even if it means taking on the machine,” Justice Democrats Executive Director Alexandra Rojas said in a statement.

“The film does an amazing job showing the blood, sweat, and tears in running a grassroots primary challenge when the odds are stacked against you. We hope it encourages more progressive candidates to run for office — even if it means taking on the machine,” Justice Democrats tweeted Monday.

