Nearly 50% Of BLM Protesters Arrested In Seattle Were White, From Other Cities

An analysis of 95 arrest records from Seattle riots from May reveals that nearly half of all suspects are white are white men from other cities who traveled to Seattle to commit crimes, according to King5.

Of 95 cases obtained from public records requests and through court filings, KING 5 found: 48% of suspects are white

18% of suspects are black

28% of cases race was undetermined or not listed

32% of suspects listed Seattle as hometown –King5

The report kicks off with the story of Ed Little, a resident of Everett, WA – located approximately half-an-hour North of Seattle.

“I thought it was crazy. That shouldn’t be happening at all,” said Little – who thought that peaceful protests against police brutality had been hijacked by criminals.

Then police came knocking on his door to arrest his 25-year-old son and search the family apartment after Jacob Little was caught on camera stealing a rifle from a burning Seattle police car, firing shots into a crowd, and wounding a 15-year-old boy. – READ MORE

