Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Released from Pre-Trial Confinement After Prosecution Suffers Major Blows

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher was released from pre-trial confinement late Thursday after a contentious pre-trial hearing in which Navy prosecutors’ alleged misconduct came under serious scrutiny.

Gallagher’s release comes just a few hours after he celebrated his birthday with family in confinement.View image on Twitter

Just a few hours after celebrating his 40th birthday with friends and family in confinement, Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher has been released from pre-trial confinement.#thankGod #freeEddie pic.twitter.com/AhkCHKzAFk — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) May 31, 2019

Sources familiar with the matter tell Breitbart News that the defense team for Gallagher, who is charged with war crimes in the death of an ISIS fighter in Iraq, made a series of motions in Thursday’s hearing to push for charges to be dismissed against him due to prosecutorial misconduct. Among other things, sources familiar with the matter say, the prosecution administered a lie detector test to Gallagher–which he passed–and did not disclose that to the court or to the defense. In addition, the prosecution spied on the defense and on the news media through email tracking programs.

The incident for which Gallagher is charged has come under question in recent weeks, as Breitbart News has reported extensively. A video of the actual incident was made available to members of Congress through Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who said the video proves that Gallagher was actually attempting to save the life of the ISIS fighter he is charged with killing, but rather rendering emergency field medical care to the fighter.