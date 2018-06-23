National Border Patrol Council Drops the Hammer on Peter Fonda – ‘Domestic Terrorist’

In an article posted by the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents Border Patrol agents slammed Fonda as nothing more than a “forgotten actor” who has transformed into an attention-seeking “domestic terrorist.”

The article highlighted the tweets from Fonda that pertained to Border Patrol agents and ICE officials, such as the all-caps message, “WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. F—.”

Another tweet from Fonda on the same topic declared, “Sounds great. We don’t have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the s— out of them and worry the f— out of the agents from CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE F— OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW.”

The NBPC asked if these tweets from Fonda were representative of the broader notions of “inclusion, acceptance, kindness, feminism, gender equality, love and peace” that are so loudly touted by the left.

As for Fonda and “his sibling ‘Hanoi Jane,’” they are both quite wealthy and “can afford armed guards, luxury, private schools and massive home security measures,” wrote the NBPC.

“Border Patrol agents cannot afford these things. We actually work for a living,” the article continued. “This is the same Peter Fonda who advocates taking guns away from average Americans on one hand and then encourages domestic terrorism against average Americans on the other hand.” – READ MORE

