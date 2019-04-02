NASA Announces Finalists Competing To Build Shelters On Mars

NASA announced the three final teams that will compete in a project tasking them with building shelters that will make life habitable on Mars and the moon.

The finalists, announced Thursday, are participating in the 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge, CNN reported Monday. They were selected out of the remaining 11 that had been tasked with creating designs for structures that would allow humans to live for some time period on Mars, the moon and elsewhere, according to Fox News.View image on Twitter

What might a human habitat on Mars look like? We challenged citizen inventors to imagine life-supporting environments on the Red Planet by creating a full-scale habitat design using modeling software. Three winners were recently selected: https://t.co/ffUmjvDyN4 pic.twitter.com/7Xu4JLU1td — NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2019

The teams — SEArch+/Apis Cor, Zoperhous and Mars Incubator — split a $100,000 prize, Fox reported. The challenge began in 2015.

The teams will compete in a final round in May and will be tasked with 3D-printing their models, with a prize set at $800,000.

The final competitions come after President Donald Trump signed Space Policy Directive 1 in 2017. The directive promised to “refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery.” Trump also authorized NASA to “lead an innovative space exploration program to send American astronauts back to the moon, and eventually Mars.”

NASA came under fire after it canceled what was supposed to be the first ever all-female space walk March 29 due to a shortage of spacesuits sized for women.

Astronaut Anne McClain responds to canceled all-female spacewalk because of issues with spacesuit sizing pic.twitter.com/C2zCIeYHej — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 1, 2019

