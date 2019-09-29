Nancy Pelosi says abortion bans ‘ignore basic morality’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told one of the nation’s leading abortion advocacy groups on Thursday that Republicans “ignore basic morality” when they push bans on the practice.

“These bans violate the Constitution. They ignore basic morality,” she said during an address at NARAL Pro-Choice America’s 50th anniversary dinner.

Her comments came as a spate of states move to impose restrictions ranging from near-total bans on the procedure to heavy regulations on clinic conditions. A slew of states controversially passed “heartbeat” bills that banned abortion after a doctor is able to detect a heartbeat.

“Today, as we know, an all-out assault on women’s reproductive freedoms is sweeping the nation, as Republicans seek to impose abortion bans on millions of women in dozens of states,” she said. – READ MORE