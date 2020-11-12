Nancy Pelosi refuses to denounce socialism as she seeks another term as speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is refusing to denounce socialism as the left-wing ideology continues to drive a wedge within the Democratic Party — and as she works to lock down enough support for another term as speaker.

Fox News had requested comment several times — including multiple phone calls to Pelosi’s office — with inquiries about whether she opposed the ideology and whether she would allow any self-described socialists elected in the Democratic caucus to hold leadership positions in the House of Representatives.

During a press conference on Friday, Pelosi acknowledged that there was a “difference of opinion” among members of her caucus as a rift between moderates and progressives appears to have expanded following the 2020 election.

Back in 2019, Pelosi insisted during a “60 Minutes” interview that socialism was “not the view” of her party.

However, self-described Democratic Socialists have become some of the most high-profile members of the Democratic Party. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who earned the second-most delegates in both the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries, thanked socialist groups “for their extraordinary efforts in helping to make Biden’s victory possible.

The subject of socialism is apparently becoming a growing concern among Democrats behind closed doors. A leaked recording from a Democratic caucus call showed Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., suggesting that socialism, in addition to “defund the police” rhetoric, were to blame for several congressional defeats as their GOP opponents used the ideology as a bludgeon.- READ MORE

