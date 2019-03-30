Nancy Pelosi Promotes ‘Wage Gap’ Bill, Saying That Women Are ‘Working For Free’ During ‘First Three Months Of The Year’ Compared To Men (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke about the alleged “wage gap” while delivering a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives regarding the “Paycheck Fairness Act.” Play Video

Pelosi stated:

Now, we’re proud to pass this bill before “Equal Pay Day,” which is on April 2, next week … which symbolizes when women’s wages catch up to a man’s earnings from the previous year. So, in other words, for the first three months of the year, most women are working for free compared to what a man will make in the overall year…

So, this is about respect. It’s about respect, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Respect for women, and the work that they do. And if they do equal work, why wouldn’t they get equal pay? – READ MORE