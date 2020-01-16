Nancy Pelosi in 2011: Barack Obama ‘Did Not Need Authorization’ to Use Force in Libya (VIDEO)

A resurfaced clip that features Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi shows that the California representative once believed a president did not need congressional approval to use military force.

FLASHBACK: In 2011, Nancy Pelosi confirms she thinks Barack Obama “did not need authorization” to use force in Libya. This opinion has not aged well for Pelosi.

pic.twitter.com/wd69lP60ik — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2020

Pelosi’s remarks came in 2011 after she was questioned on former President Barack Obama and his lack of congressional approval before he used force in Libya.

“Madame leader, you’re saying that the president did not need authorization, initially, and still does not need any authorization from Congress to go in Libya,” a reporter asked Pelosi.

“Yes,” Pelosi responded before walking away. – READ MORE