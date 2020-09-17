Nancy Pelosi hosts virtual G7 summit with world leaders: ‘The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the parliamentary leaders of the G7 countries issued a joint declaration Saturday warning, “the climate crisis is the existential threat of our time.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., hosted the virtual summit with her legislative leader counterparts from Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. The purpose was to devise a strong international response to climate change, and address health and economic disparities.

“The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time, jeopardizing the health and well-being of every family in every community around the world,” Pelosi and the world leaders wrote in their joint declaration. “Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations in 2020 are among the highest averages ever recorded. The planet suffered through the second hottest year ever in 2019.”

“As the Earth heats up, climate-related impacts, including heat waves, hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and flooding, are worsening,” they added.

Saturday’s summit was to include virtual appearances from U2’s Bono, the Dalai Lama, Jane Goodall, former Obama administration Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and former Secretary of State John Kerry. – READ MORE

