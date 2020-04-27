Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden After New Evidence Emerges In Sexual Assault Allegation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday, days after new evidence surfaced in a sexual assault claim against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Pelosi unveiled her pick for president in a video released by the Biden campaign and her House office. She did not address the sexual assault allegation, leveled by Biden’s former Senate staffer Tara Reade, in the video.

“I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president,” Pelosi begins the video.

She goes on to tout his leadership in overseeing the Obama administration’s recovery plan after the Great Recession, which led to the slowest economic recovery in the U.S. since World War II. Pelosi also credits Biden as a key player in passing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

“As we face coronavirus, Joe Biden has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” Pelosi continues. – READ MORE

