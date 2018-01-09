Nancy Pelosi Comes Unglued, Calls Stephen Miller a ‘White Supremacist’ Who ‘Must Be Removed’

Top White House policy advisor Stephen Miller got in a bit of a tiff on Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper about Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.”

The “interview” was a mess. Miller was combative; Tapper was rude and curt. Both sides claimed victory. But really, everyone lost — Miller, Tapper — and especially the viewers. Both sides had their own “facts,” their own “truth.” It was all pretty sad.

But never let that stop Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from dragging it all into the abyss. She wasn’t put off by the interminably interrupting host or the aggressiveness of the petulant guest. To her, there was something more afoot — white supremacy!

The bigoted world view that Bannon pushed remains at the WH. White supremacists still have the ear of Trump and are shaping national policy through their hate-filled lenses. Yes, that means Stephen Miller who must be removed. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 7, 2018

Now, we watched the interview. You can watch it here. There’s not a word about race. Miller and Tapper talked about the Russia collusion “nothingburger,” the new Wolff book (which Miller called “grotesque” — several times), and Steve Bannon, whom President Trump says was fired from his White House job. – READ MORE

President Trump slammed CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, calling him a “flunky” following the cable news host’s contentious interview with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted.

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

“Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!” (THE HILL)

CNN host Jake Tapper cut off a bizarre and fiery interview Sunday with White House adviser Stephen Miller about President Donald Trump’s mental acuity, CNN’s coverage of the administration and the truthfulness of Michael Wolff’s explosive new book.

It was clear from the outset Miller was there to do battle for the president.

Miller quickly lit into Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House and blasted former White House strategist Steve Bannon, saying his critical comments about the administration in Wolff’s book were “grotesque.” (FREE BEACON)

