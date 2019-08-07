Nadler slammed for ‘harassment’ after fresh Kavanaugh doc requests

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday accused the panel’s Democratic chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, of “harassment” and unethical conduct, after Nadler moved to seek records from Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush administration.

Nadler’s request came days after a liberal lion of the high court, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, defended Kavanaugh as a “very decent, very smart individual,” and long after progressive activists have largely moved on to other matters.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said in a statement that Nadler’s request is so “far outside the scope of judicial ethics, it’s harassment.”

“Senate Democrats spent months launching false accusations in an attempt to smear Justice Kavanaugh’s reputation and block his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, and now House Democrats want to follow suit with yet another fishing expedition to tarnish his good name,” Collins said.

Nadler, along with Hank Johnson, D-Ga., wrote to the National Archives to seek "certain presidential records related to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh's service in the White House from 2001 to 2006."