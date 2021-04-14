Multiple Shooting Victims Reported At Knoxville, Tennessee High School, Police Say

Multiple shooting victims were reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school Monday, the city’s police department said.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and a police officer was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said in a statement. The shooting occurred at Austin-East Magnet School, where one person was detained for further investigation.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

“Based on the preliminary investigation, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin East Magnet high school on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school. Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” the statement said.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed the shooting in a tweet Monday afternoon, but added that the building was secure.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” he said, adding that officials were investigating the “tragic situation” and that they would provide additional information as they learned it.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also tweeted that it was responding to the incident, adding that it would also provide updates as they came.

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee called the shooting “a very difficult and tragic situation” during a press conference Monday, and said that his office was receiving updates as well.

KPD urged people to avoid the area.

