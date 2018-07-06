Mueller Brings In More Prosecutors as Probe Expands

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly bringing in career prosecutors from the Justice Department to assist with his Russia probe.

According to Bloomberg, Mueller is making more use of U.S. attorneys from local offices and from DOJ headquarters in Washington, as well as tapping FBI agents to help with his investigation.

“Mueller and his team of 17 federal prosecutors are coping with a higher-than-expected volume of court challenges that has added complexity in recent months, but there’s no political appetite at this time to increase the size of his staff,” according to several current and former U.S. officials, Bloomberg reported.

From May 2017, when Mueller’s probe began, until March of this year, more money was spent within permanent DOJ units ($9 million) than by the special counsel’s team specifically ($7.7 million).

Mueller handed off the investigation into Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York in April. – READ MORE

