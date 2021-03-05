MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls LeBron James ‘Today’s Muhammad Ali’

MSNBC host Joy Reid has declared NBA star LeBron James to be “today’s equivalent of Muhammad Ali,” in recognition of his social justice activism.

Reid took to Twitter to lionize the billionaire basketball player and put him on par with Ali, a man who truly fought for civil rights. But to make her tweet even more absurd, she added a clip of fictional superhero Black Panther to it, apparently sending the signal that James is a “hero.”

“‘ll say it again. LeBron James is today’s Muhammad Ali and Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Glad he has that platform. Keep speaking, @KingJames,” Reid tweeted on Saturday.

Reid’s defense of James comes after comments from soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in which the AC Milan forward said James should do what he’s good at, meaning basketball, and leave politics aside. – READ MORE

