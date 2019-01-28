 

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: ‘Jealous Republicans’ Hate Ocasio-Cortez Because She’s Not on Their Side

Contributor Jason Johnson Thinks “jealous Republicans” Hate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) Because She Is Not On Their Side.

Speaking to host Chris Matthews on Hardball this week, Johnson compared Ocasio-Cortez to former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“You hate her ‘cause she’s not on your side,” Johnson said. “Republicans wish they could find a young, dynamic, charismatic member of Congress who can make policy instead of trolling people online.” – READ MORE

