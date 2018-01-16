MSNBC Hastily Deletes Anti-Trump Fake News Tweets About Panama Ambassador

Unfortunately, MSNBC’s employees are not quite having a field day with fact-checking. As it turns out, a bombshell story related to the poophole countries remark broken by a segment producer at the network turned out to be … well, bull fertilizer.

According to The Daily Caller, Mary Emily O’Hara tweeted Friday that the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, had quit over the president’s remarks.

O’Hara, who describes herself as “America’s 11th favorite cable news lesbian” on her (protected) Twitter account, issued an apology of sorts later in the day.

According to The Daily Caller, MSNBC also issued an apology of its own, saying, “We deleted a previous tweet about the US Ambassador to Panama’s resignation that misrepresented the resignation as a result of the president’s recent racially charged comments.” Here’s the screenshot from The Daily Caller. – READ MORE

When word broke Friday that the U.S. ambassador to Panama intends to resign soon, several MSNBC flunkies falsely linked his resignation to remarks made Thursday by President Donald Trump in which he used the term “s**thole” to describe some of the poorest, crime-ridden nations on Earth.

According to Reuters, Ambassador John Feeley submitted a letter to the State Department last month announcing his intent to step down come March 9.

“As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies,” Feeley reportedly wrote.

“My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign,” his letter continued. “That time has come.”

Feeley left because of irreconcilable differences with the president that materialized long before Trump’s alleged use of profanity in a closed-door meeting this week on immigration policy with congressional Republicans and Democrats.

All: The #US embassy in #Panama announced Ambassador Feely's resignation yesterday (before the comments). Also, he had told colleagues of his intention to leave last September. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) January 12, 2018

In fact, Matt Lee of The Associated Press reported Friday that Feeley first hinted at his intent to resign way back in September of 2017 – READ MORE