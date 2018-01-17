WATCH: MSNBC Guest Talks About Racial ‘Dog Whistles’ Used By Republicans; Defends Biden’s 2012 ‘Back In Chains’ Remark

On August 14, 2012, during a campaign event in Danville, Virginia, then-Vice President Joe Biden said the following:

[Romney] said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules – unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains. He’s said he’s going to do nothing about stopping the practice of outsourcing.

Fast-forward to Monday, and the “back in chains” line was resurrected. During a discussion about Trump’s recent racial controversy, Commentary Magazine editor and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz had the following exchange with Zerlina Maxwell, director of progressive programming for SiriusXM:

MAXWELL: But the black people that he said it in front of at the NAACP – because I remember him saying that – clapped. And there’s a specific reason why. It’s because we’re under no illusions. The Republican Party that you’re talking about essentially spoke in dog whistles. That’s what’s changed.. – READ MORE

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified under oath Tuesday that she did not hear President Trump call Haiti, El Salvador and other developing nations “sh—hole” countries in a controversial meeting last week — though she did say he used “tough language.”

Mr. Nielsen also said “other congressmen” in the meeting used tough language when they were negotiating with Mr. Trump.

“I actually was struck more by the fact that the conversation … had gotten to a place where many people in the room were using inappropriate language in the Oval Office,” she said, saying she remembered “specific cuss words being used by a variety of members.”

Sen. Richard Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who has driven the issue of Mr. Trump’s words, said he did not use foul language, and Ms. Nielsen agreed. – READ MORE

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) misrepresented President Donald Trump reported comments referring to Haiti, and El Salvador and African nations.

Cotton said, “I didn’t hear that word either. I certainly didn’t hear what Sen. Durbin has said repeatedly. Sen. Durbin has a history of misrepresenting what happens in White House meetings, though, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by that.”

After being pressed, Cotton said, “I didn’t hear it. And I was sitting no farther away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was, and I know what Dick Durbin has said about the president’s repeated statements is incorrect.” – READ MORE

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) accused President Donald Trump on Friday of referring to African countries as “s***holes” during a meeting that they both attended on Thursday.

There’s just one problem with Durbin’s claims: He has a history of making up statements from private White House meetings.

In 2013, Politico reported:

“In a ‘negotiation’ meeting with the president, one GOP House Leader told [President Barack Obama]: ‘I cannot even stand to look at you,’” Durbin wrote in a post on his Facebook page over the weekend.

However, both the White House and the House speaker’s office denied Durbin’s account of events.

Asked about the post in the White House daily briefing, press secretary Jay Carney said he checked with a participant of the meeting in question.

“I looked into this and spoke with somebody who was in that meeting and it did not happen,” Carney said. – READ MORE

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen fought off claims that President Trump is a racist based on his comments about immigrants from poorer nations and a court decision blocking the end of DACA based on racial animus.

Nielsen said on “Fox News Sunday” she was offended by claims that Trump is a racist in the wake of him referring to poorer nations as “shithole countries” in a White House meeting. A federal judge also blocked his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, because it was based on racial animus against Latinos.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who was in the room, on Trump referring to “shithole” countries: “I don’t recall him saying that exact phrase.” On Fox News Sunday 👇 pic.twitter.com/jgJA7SqVk4 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 14, 2018

Nielsen, who was in the meeting at the White House where Trump reportedly made his “shithole countries” comment, said she did not recall him using the phrase.

“I don’t recall him saying that exact phrase. I think he has been clear and I would certainly say undoubtedly the president will use, continue to use strong language when it comes to this issue,” she said. – READ MORE

Republican Sen. David Perdue (Ga.) on Sunday said President Trump did not use the word “shithole” to refer to some African nations, Haiti, and El Salvador during a White House meeting with lawmakers.

During an interview on ABC’s “Meet the Press,” Perdue said the comment attributed to the president in The Washington Post is a “gross misrepresentation.”

“I’m telling you he did not use that word, George. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation. How many times do you want me to say that?” Perdue said after host George Stephanopoulos pressed him for an answer.

Perdue was one of several lawmakers participating in a meeting with Trump last week, when the president reportedly referred to immigrants from African nations, El Salvador and Haiti as coming from “shithole countries.”

“The gross misrepresentation was that language was used in there that was not used and also that the tone of that meeting was not contributory and not constructive,” the Georgia Republican said. – READ MORE