MSNBC Contributor Demands ‘Pitchforks and Torches’ Outside Trump Fundraiser’s Home

A contributor on MSNBC demanded that people protest outside the home of billionaire Stephen Ross after it was revealed he would be holding a fundraising event for President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” contributor Elie Mystal claimed that “people of color are already targets” by the Trump administration before going after Ross for his support of the president and saying he wanted to see “pitchforks and torches” outside of the billionaire’s home.

“People of color are already tragets under this administration. I have no problem on shining the light back on the donors who fund this kind of racialized hate. I mean I go further. I want pitchforks and torches outside this man’s house in the Hamptons.”

Mystal continued on to say that there was “no reason” why people should not make “their voices peacefully understood” with pitchforks and torches outside of Ross’ house. He also claimed there was also “no reason” for the billionaire “to have a nice, little party.” – READ MORE