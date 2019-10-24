MSNBC Asks Ben Rhodes to Fact-Check Trump on Syria (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell turned to former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes to “fact check” President Donald Trump on American involvement in Syria.

On Wednesday, Mitchell asked Rhodes to correct Trump’s statements about ISIS fighters who escaped during U.S. withdrawal from the region. Trump claimed during a Wednesday speech that ISIS was “under very very strict lock and key,” with only a “small number” escaping when American troops pulled back from Kurdish territory within Syria.

“They’ve been largely recaptured,” Trump added.

In his “fact check,” Rhodes said that it was “obvious” that a significant number of ISIS fighters escaped, before taking a “look at the broader context” of how the terrorist group gained a foothold in Syria in the first place. – READ MORE