MSNBC Analyst: Mueller ‘Sucked The Life Out Of The Report’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor and former Obama administration official Jeremy Bash said Robert Mueller’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee “sucked the life out of the report” and “set back” efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

Bash made the comments Wednesday on MSNBC between Mueller’s two testimonies.

“I have to say that far from breathing life into the report, he kind of sucked the life out of the report,” Bash said in a video posted by the GOP War Room. “I thought he was boring. I thought in some cases he was sort of evasive, he didn’t want to explain or expand on his rationale. He seemed lost at times, he was kind of flipping through the report trying to find passages that members of Congress were reading to him.” – READ MORE