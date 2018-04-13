MS-13 Member Posing as Unaccompanied Minor was Linked to the ‘Migrant Caravan,’ Says Border Patrol

Border Patrol Officials Told Breitbart Texas That The Ms-13 Gang Member Who Presented Himself As An Unaccompanied Minor And The Group He Traveled With Were Part Of The Central American “migrant Caravan.” Individuals From And Portions Of That Caravan Are Now Arriving On U.s. Soil.

Agents assigned to the Yuma Station came upon a large group of 61 illegal immigrants who crossed the border Monday afternoon near the San Luis Port of Entry in southern Arizona. The illegal border crossers consisted of a single Mexican national, 59 Guatemalans, and one Salvadoran who claimed to be an unaccompanied minor, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Yuma Sector Public Affairs officials.

“We questioned the members of the group and confirmed they are part of the caravan of Central American’s who are reported to be traveling to the U.S.,” Border Patrol spokesman Justin Kallinger told Breitbart Texas.

After taking the group of 61 foreign nationals into custody, agents determined that one of the people claiming to be an unaccompanied minor was actually an adult. The Honduran man also confessed to being a member of MS-13 and said he was headed to Los Angeles. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1