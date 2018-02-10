MS-13 gang member sentenced to 40 years in ‘demonic’ killing

A 17-year-old MS-13 gang member was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the horrific murder of a teenager who was stabbed 153 times at a Maryland park in 2016.

Prosecutors called the death of 17-year-old Christian Villagran Morales at the hands of Juan Gutierrez-Vazquez “demonic.” One other has been sentenced and another two are awaiting trial for the gruesome killing.

In court on Thursday, prosecutor Robert Hill said Gutierrez-Vasquez had just turned 16 when he agreed to take part in the brutal murder. His job, Hill said, was to hold down the victim while other gang members took turns stabbing Morales, a total of 153 times, Fox 5 DC reported.

Hill said Gutierrez-Vasquez had been a member of the MS-13 gang before coming to the United States from El Salvador. – READ MORE

During a White House roundtable discussion on immigration and border reform, the head of the Department of Homeland Security let it be known just how dire the situation is on the ground.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen — in a plea for congressional action on immigration loopholes — derided current U.S. immigration policies that violent gang members have taken advantage of in order to enter and remain in the country.

“When they come to our border I have to let them in,” Nielsen said.

Coached on how to game the system, many illegal immigrants who are apprehended at the border use “magic words” when speaking to law enforcement, suggesting that they are in immediate danger if they return to their home country, according to The Washington Times. This helps them gain some measure of asylum protection.

The effort allows them entry into the U.S., where many subsequently vanish from DHS’ radar. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump brought up the violent MS-13 drug gang to push his immigration agenda during a law enforcement roundtable meeting at the White House on Tuesday. “MS-13 recruits through our broken immigration system, violating our borders,” he said. “And it just comes right through … whenever they want to come through, they come through.”

The President emphasized the need for a wall to help stop them. “We need the wall; we’re going to get the wall,” he said. “If we don’t have the wall, we’re never going to solve this problem. And I’ve gone to the top people. Many of these people are at the table right now, including this group. And without the wall, it’s not going to work.”

Trump added, “My administration has identified three priorities. We went through and looked very closely. We’ve identified three priorities for creating a safe, modern, and lawful immigration system: securing the border, ending chain migration, and canceling the terrible visa lottery.”

President Trump also expressed his desire to close the loopholes in America’s immigration policies to block criminals from taking advantage of the system. – READ MORE