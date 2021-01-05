Mother Jones Removes Tara Reade From List Of Top Ten 2020 ‘Lunatics’

Mother Jones removed President-elect Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade from a list of “lunatics” that called Reade’s claims “fantasy.”

The publication formerly included Reade on a list of “Top Ten Lunatics of 2020” with figures including President Donald Trump, Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Rudy Giuliani.

“Tara Reade. Remember her?” the list said. “She insisted that Joe Biden had sexually molested her in some way, but in the end it turned out to be just a fantasy made up by a habitual con artist.”

Mother Jones removed Reade from the list and issued an editorial note, stating that Reade’s “claims have been cast into doubt by independent reporting, but are of a different nature than the others in this list.”

The publication did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Sexual harassment and assault is not a politically partisan issue and making it so like Mother Jones did in my case has a chilling effect on any survivors wanting to come forward if their assaulter is in a position of power,” Reade told the DCNF Monday. “Powerful democrats like Joe Biden should not get an automatic pass by the media for his behavior because he is an elite Democrat. This ‘MeToo except for you’ is counter intuitive to the whole movement.”

Reade accused Biden in March of kissing her, touching her, and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent when she worked for him in 1993. Biden has vigorously and repeatedly denied these allegations.

“I’m sorry that I’m politically inconvenient but my perpetrator was Joe Biden,” Reade told the DCNF in late April. “And people need to deal with it.”

Reade’s accusations garnered national attention in late April and early May, but subsequent media reporting on Reade’s academic credentials and her turbulent past cast doubts on her credibility.

Her legal representation, attorney Douglas Wigdor, abandoned her case in early May following reports that Reade lied about her undergraduate degree.

