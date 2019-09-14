‘MORNING JOE’ LOW: Mika Suggests Trump Isn’t The Biological Father Of Barron (VIDEO)

Mika’s just asking questions you guys pic.twitter.com/J3zKUzekcZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019

On Friday morning, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski repeatedly suggested President Donald Trump is not the biological father of 13-year-old Barron Trump.

“We’re going to have Donald Trump, yesterday, I think it was yesterday, in the White House, talking about Melania’s son,” said Joe Scarborough, “Morning Joe” co-host and husband to Brzezinski.

“Maybe it is Melania’s son,” Brzezinski interrupted.

“It is Melania’s son?” Scarborough responded, attempting to squash the implication.

“Well, that’s what he was saying. He was saying it was just her son,” Brzezinski said, referring to President Trump discussing a coming ban on flavored vaping products on Wednesday in the Oval Office. “It’s not — that’s just what he said.” – READ MORE