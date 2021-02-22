Morning Joe Identifies Democracy’s Greatest Threat, And It’s Not Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Friday that Facebook “is one of the greatest threats to American democracy.”

“This is a deliberate strategy, they don’t care if it’s good or bad for America, they don’t care if it’s good or bad for democracy,” Scarborough said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“When are we going to get leaders in Washington, D.C that understand this is one of the greatest threats, Facebook, one of the greatest threats to American democracy?”

Facebook announced Wednesday that Australian residents and the country’s publishers aren’t permitted to spread or read “Australian and international news content,” according to a company press release.

The move was in response to a newly introduced media law that enables media outlets to receive compensation for engagement with their content on social media, according to the Independent. The lawmakers said the policy intends to “protect public interest journalism.”

“I just, I just wonder when our Congress and when our, our leaders on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue are finally going to reign Facebook and a lot of these other tech companies in,” Scarborough said.

“They’ve allowed to regulate themselves for the most part for the last 30 years.”