More Than 1,000 Weapons Found In LA Mansion, One Suspect In Custody

Authorities apprehended a suspect late Wednesday after police discovered over 1,000 guns at a mansion in Los Angeles’s Holmby Hills neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department took Girard Damien Saenz, 57, into custody Wednesday night after a group of local and federal agents seized a stash of more than 1,000 firearms of various sizes, makes and models from the home, according to NBC News.

Police are holding Saenz for suspected selling and lending of assault weapons as well as illegal transport of the weapons, according to a police spokesman, Lt. Chris Ramirez, NBC reported.

“We recovered over a thousand weapons of various makes, models and calibers — rifles, shotguns, pistols,” Ramirez said.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as well as LA police discovered and seized the rifles from the Holmby Hills house.

Holmby Hills is an extremely wealthy neighborhood in western LA that borders Beverly Hills and Bel Air. The three neighborhoods are together known as the “Platinum Triangle,” which includes LA’s most expensive homes and priciest real estate.

“It’s just beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a residence like this in a neighborhood like this,” Ramirez said.

Police will book Saenz in jail Thursday, according to Ramirez.

Michael Jackson, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand, among other famous artists and performers, have lived in Holmby Hills, according to NBC.

