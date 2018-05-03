Mom’s Response to 6th Grader Who Flipped Off GOP Rep Is Pure Gold

According to Mediaite, Gaetz visited the Shoal River Middle School in Crestview, Florida, on Tuesday to speak with students about civics and government. Afterward, he posed for a selfie with all of the gathered students in the background.

But the bird-flipping sixth-grader drew plenty of notice from others, including a woman in the comment section of the post who claimed to be the girl’s very disappointed mother.

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1