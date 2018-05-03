Politics
Mom’s Response to 6th Grader Who Flipped Off GOP Rep Is Pure Gold
According to Mediaite, Gaetz visited the Shoal River Middle School in Crestview, Florida, on Tuesday to speak with students about civics and government. Afterward, he posed for a selfie with all of the gathered students in the background.
But the bird-flipping sixth-grader drew plenty of notice from others, including a woman in the comment section of the post who claimed to be the girl’s very disappointed mother.
“As the mother of the little girl very disrespectfully flipping the ‘bird’, I will be dealing with her at home tonight!” posted the user named Angela Marie. “I absolutely have raised her better than this, and I promise this will NEVER happen again!”
“I have been dealing with her wanting to ‘fit in’ and I promise you, I am livid. Political views aside, this is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gaetz, I apologize on behalf of my daughter. I am very sorry this occurred,” the mother added. – READ MORE
The congressman himself took it in stride, saying, ''Her congressman has also had an occasional lapse of judgement as a middle schooler.'