Mom Accused of Forcing Three-Year-Old Daughter into Pornographic Videos

A Pennsylvania Mother Has Been Arrested And Accused Of Allowing Her Boyfriend To Create Pornographic Videos And Photographs Using Her Own Three-year-old Daughter.

Kayla Parker, 26, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, and extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges of exploiting a child and other accusations. Her bail was set at 10 percent of one million dollars and her next hearing will be on October 26.

Prosecutors say that Parker would strip the girl naked and then leave her in a bedroom with her boyfriend, David Carbonaro, according to Philadelphia’s ABC 6.

Police raided Carbonaro’s residence in July and found hundreds of pornographic images and video of the man allegedly abusing the three-year-old child.- READ MORE