Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect ID’d as Cristhian Rivera, 24, living in US illegally

An illegal immigrant from Mexico stands accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts and dumping her body in an Iowa cornfield — after he allegedly accosted her during a July 18 jog and she threatened to call police.

Cristhian Bathena Rivera, 24, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in Tibbetts’ death, officials confirmed.

The body of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was found Tuesday in a field covered with corn stalks. Her father and two sources confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday morning that Tibbetts was found dead; investigators said later in the day they were working to formally identify the body.

We commend the swift action by local, state, & federal investigators working in Iowa in apprehending an illegal immigrant, who’s now charged with first-degree murder. Now, justice will be served. We will never forget Mollie Tibbetts. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 21, 2018

Investigators said they used surveillance footage to track down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn, and also showed Rivera’s car. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 18 after she went for a jog around a neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Tibbetts' family pleaded for her safe return and had remained hopeful she would be found alive. Her father, Rob, previously told Fox News that "somebody knows something."

Angel Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones To Illegal Alien Crime Were Outraged Tuesday After Authorities Revealed That An Illegal Alien Was Announced As The Alleged Murderer Of Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbets.

All three angel parents were heartbroken over yet another American killed at the hands of a foreign national illegally present in the U.S. They called out strongly for politicians to act swiftly and get behind President Donald Trump on securing the U.S. border. There was also a call to support ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and other law enforcement.

Sabine Durden told Breitbart News:

I pray Mollie Tibbitts will be the very last victim of an illegal alien. Because clearly everyone is wide awake by now and can no longer stand by and do or say nothing or think this will never happen to their loved one. It’s time to get loud and tell our politicians on either side to get behind our president and once and for all secure our borders, support ICE and all other law enforcement and clean up our country for the safety of all.

Durden also posted online, "JUST HOW MANY MORE WILL IT TAKE FOR ALL OF AMERICA TO WAKE UP & GET BEHIND @POTUS 2 SECURE OUR BORDERS &CLEAN UP OUR COUNTRY. RIP Mollie. My prayers go out 2 her family/ friends."