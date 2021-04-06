Model, BLM Activist: ‘All Hell Will Break Loose’ If Chauvin Not Convicted, Buildings Will Be ‘On Fire’

Model and Black Lives Matter activist Maya Echols warned that Minneapolis would suffer riots and vandalism if former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is not convicted for the death of George Floyd.

“If George Floyd’s murderer is not sentenced, just know that all hell is gonna break loose,” Echols said in a now-removed video (see below). “Don’t be surprised when building are on fire. Just sayin’.”

The social media influencer, a signed IMG Worldwide model, has nearly half a million followers on TikTok.

Last summer, riots erupted in numerous cities over alleged racism by police officers against black people. Businesses were destroyed and more than a dozen people were killed during the chaos.

While some protesters have condemned the violence, some prominent Black Lives Matter activists have publicly excused and seemingly supported the destruction of cities.- READ MORE

