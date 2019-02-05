MLK’s Niece Calls On Ralph Northam To Apologize For ‘Agreeing To Kill Little Babies’

The niece of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday and called on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to apologize for “agreeing to kill little babies” in the womb.

“Well, the Democrats and many people are stuck in skin color racism,” Alveda King said.

“ needs to rescind all of that,” she added. “He needs to apologize for agreeing to kill little babies, little human beings in the womb. His own — in his own state, those little human Americans, he needs to apologize to them. He really does.”

Alveda King said it was important to forgive the Virginia Democrat, but also called on him to rescind state abortion laws to make up for his mistakes.

“When the story initially broke, I said, well, wow, 35 years ago we need to forgive him. However, forgiveness is one thing, but how do we move forward is another thing. And rather than to ask the governor to resign, I would ask him to rescind all of the legislation that he has approved that supports the crime against humanity, which is abortion,” she said.

“I would say stay there, reverse all those actions, stop agreeing to kill little human beings in the womb. You’re a pediatrician. You know those are human beings right there in the womb,” Alveda King added. “So I believe he could do a really good deed if he’s very serious, especially about that apology 35 years ago.”

Northam apologized for a 1984 yearbook photo showing him in blackface or dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan, but he has yet to apologize for comments on late-term abortion.

Northam appeared on WTOP radio Wednesday. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” he said. “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

