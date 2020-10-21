Mitch McConnell: Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Confirmation Vote Will Happen Monday, October 26

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Tuesday that the Senate will vote on Monday, October 26 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The current open seat was vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

McConnell told reporters, “We will be voting to confirm Justice-to-be Barrett next Monday and I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women who believe in a quaint notion that the job of a judge is to actually follow the law.”

MCCONNELL: “We’ll be voting to confirm Justice-to-be Barrett next Monday.” pic.twitter.com/vvhtxGfoSo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 20, 2020

This announcement by the Senate Majority Leader comes after the announcement that there are enough votes to confirm Barrett.

McConnell said that Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings showed that the judge possessed “sheer intellectual horsepower that the American people deserve to have on the Supreme Court.” – READ MORE

