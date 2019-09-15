MIT once gifted Jeffrey Epstein with bizarre, giant marble: report

MIT wined and dined Jeffrey Epstein as it solicited millions of dollars in donations from the convicted pedophile — and once bizarrely gave him a giant marble as a gift, according to a new report.

Professor Neri Oxman, tapped to court Epstein, presented the grapefruit-sized, 3-D-printed marble with a lighted base as a thank-you to the predator perv, who gave Oxman’s design lab $125,000, the Boston Globe reported.

The marble came with a pair of gloves to prevent fingerprints from smudging it, the paper reported.

Oxman, a designer whose work has been featured in Vogue magazine and by the Smithsonian Institution, is married to hedge fund billionaire William Ackman. She made headlines last year when reports surfaced Brad Pitt had a “crush” on the esteemed prof.

Disgraced former MIT Media Lab Director Joichi Ito asked her and other professors to solicit donations from Epstein and write the convicted pedophile thank-you notes. She was also invited to dine with him on several occasions, requests she said she declined.