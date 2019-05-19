Missouri Senate Passes Pro-Life Reforms

The Missouri Senate passed a bill to limit abortions after eight weeks and also protect babies with Down syndrome on Thursday.

The state Senate voted 24-10 to pass legislation that would prohibit abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy unless the health of the mother was at risk. The bill also contains anti-discrimination measures that would prohibit abortions performed just because of the baby’s sex and mental state. It focuses on children diagnosed with Down syndrome, the vast majority of whom are aborted following pre-natal tests taken during the second trimester in Europe.

State senator Bob Onder (R., Lake St. Louis) said the legislation is the culmination of an incremental approach to protecting the lives of unborn children. He called it a “historic” step.

“Bit by bit, we’ve protected the health and safety of Missouri women and encouraged them to choose life for their unborn children, and we have made an impact,” Onder said in a release. “Passing the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act is an important, historic step for Missouri to protect the weakest among us.” – READ MORE