Missouri policemen raid stage 4 pancreatic cancer patient’s hospital room for marijuana in viral video

A Missouri police department is being criticized after officers raided a stage 4 pancreatic cancer patient’s belongings for marijuana in his hospital room.

In live footage shared by Nolan Sousley, the terminal cancer patient, on Facebook on Thursday, officers from the Bolivar Police Department can been seen searching his belongings at Citizens Memorial Hospital, where he was hospitalized.

Sousley told the Bolivar Herald-Free Press earlier this week that a security guard entered his room and asked to search his belongings, saying he smelled weed. Sousley refused, and shortly thereafter, several police officers entered his room to search his bags.

“I had some capsules that had some THC oil in them. I took them outside in the parking lot,” Sousley, who said he doesn’t smoke the drug or use ground-up plants, can be heard telling officers in the video he shared online, which has since racked up more than 500,000 views.

“If we find marijuana, we’ll give you a citation,” one of the officers tells Sousley. “We’re not taking you down to the county jail. We haven’t found marijuana.”

Sousley then reminded the officers that medical marijuana will soon be legal in the state, as doctors will be able to prescribe the drug to patients in Missouri come summer.

But an officer shot back, “It’s still illegal.” – MORE