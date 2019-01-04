Mississippi unveils new state license plates with ‘In God We Trust’

“In God we Trust” will be the new standard on Mississippi license plates beginning this month. It will replace the design featuring blues legend B.B. King.

The new design also features the state seal and the phrase “The Great Seal of the State of Mississippi.”

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant made the announcement last year in May.

“I was proud to sign legislation in 2014 that added the United States National Motto, “In God We Trust,” to the Mississippi State Seal,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “Today, I am equally delighted to announce that it will adorn our new Mississippi license plates…available starting in January 2019.”

