‘Mine’s Real’ Viral VIDEO shows security guard shooting two would-be robbers who used fake gun

An armed private security guard recently thwarted a robbery by shooting two would-be thieves, and surveillance video of the incident quickly circulated on social media, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The security guard was sitting outside a convenience store in Gardena on the night of Dec. 30th when two teenagers entered the business, according to a sheriff’s news release.

One of the male suspects jumped over the counter and began rummaging through a store employee’s pockets, according to the release.

The security guard then entered the store and saw one of the teens pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the cashier, which prompted him to take out his weapon and shoot both suspects, authorities said. He detained them until deputies responded. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *