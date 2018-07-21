Millennials Go Full Millennial After Baseball Team Advertises ‘Millennial Night’

In a, perhaps, misguided attempt to bring younger fans to the stadium, the team has come up with about 70 different promotions being offered during their home games, including an Outdoor Night and Military Wednesdays. But one of these promotions, Millennial Night, enraged the outrage generation.

Want free things without doing much work? Well you're in luck! Riverwalk Stadium will be Millennial friendly on Saturday, July 21st with a participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up, napping and selfie stations, along with lots of avocados 🥑 🎫: https://t.co/mEfHPEQ6fF pic.twitter.com/jvGKCCenpn — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

The tweet was met immediately with a backlash, prompting the team to tweet a follow up:

Offended? Feel free to fight your battles IRL and visit us at Riverwalk Stadium. Any millennials that actually come by during office hours before next Saturday and submits a valid complaint in person to our "Millennial Night Thinktank" may get a free ticket or two! https://t.co/XUNOz29gkO — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

“80 percent of the people in our front office are millennials, myself included, and we’re just having fun with some of the clichés that people point out about millennials,” vice president of fan engagement, Mike Murphy, told Fox News.- READ MORE

As The Daily Caller noted, the MS-13 gang “operates by the motto of rape, control and kill. It’s one of the world’s most brutal street gangs and it’s responsible for many murders in the U.S.”

Trump made headlines by calling them “animals,” which aggrieved many liberals. However, I never thought I would see people saying they would rather date gang members than Trump supporters.

Among the reasons given? Well, one person said that Trump supporters “weren’t for them.” It makes one wonder whether they believe MS-13 is.

One of the guys who went with the MS-13 member said it wasn’t young girls’ fault that they’re Trump supporters because it’s not like women can think for themselves.

“A lot of Trump supporters were probably raised by rich white dads and people with lots and lots of money,” the guy said. “And they’re bred into being Trump supporters. I’m from Connecticut and I can tell you 80 percent of the girls in high school would say that they’re ‘Republican’ when they were in high school because their dads were rich white dads and had no idea what Republican even meant.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1