Millennials Go Full Millennial After Baseball Team Advertises ‘Millennial Night’

In a, perhaps, misguided attempt to bring younger fans to the stadium, the team has come up with about 70 different promotions being offered during their home games, including an Outdoor Night and Military Wednesdays. But one of these promotions, Millennial Night, enraged the outrage generation.

The tweet was met immediately with a backlash, prompting the team to tweet a follow up:

“80 percent of the people in our front office are millennials, myself included, and we’re just having fun with some of the clichés that people point out about millennials,” vice president of fan engagement, Mike Murphy, told Fox News.- READ MORE

What’s the most millennial thing a person can do? Get outraged over something as insignificant as a theme night at a baseball stadium, probably.

