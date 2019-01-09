Mike Braun to Introduce ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill

Sen. Mike Braun (R-in) Told Breitbart News Exclusively On Tuesday That He Will Introduce Legislation On Tuesday Entitled, “no Budget, No Pay,” Which Would Block Any Lawmaker From Receiving A Paycheck If Congress Does Not Pass A Budget.

Braun, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), will introduce the No Budget, No Pay legislation, which stipulates that members must pass all budget resolutions and appropriation bills by the start of the fiscal year, October 1, or else they will not receive any pay.

Sen. Braun, who also called for securing the border now in an interview with Breitbart News, said on Monday that the legislation will force Congress to pass a budget, rather than passing a continuing resolution or an omnibus bill at the last minute.

The Hoosier Republican said, “When I decided to run, I also decided to sign the term limits bill. I signed a pledge as a senator, and I’ll be forthright here: we don’t send the cream of the crop to D.C., and I said that many times and that’s because most people that have really done something in the real world are not going to give up that to build a career in politics. I think that if you take the money out of it, you certainly get a better average individual coming here in Congress and certainly here in the Senate if you had term limits.” – READ MORE