Mike Bloomberg Claims ‘100 Americans’ Killed by Guns Every Day

Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg claimed on Sunday that “100 Americans” are “killed by guns” every day.

Bloomberg made the claim in a tweet, writing, “100 Americans were killed by guns yesterday. And the day before that. And the day before that.”

Bloomberg’s claim swells gun violence deaths by 66 percent by lumping together suicides and homicides, then reporting in a way that leads readers to think it is all gun violence. Although inaccurate, Bloomberg’s claim is in line with what numerous Democrats running for president have said, including Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On April 11, 2016, Breitbart News reported that Clinton swelled gun violence deaths by 66 percent by reporting them in a manner similar to Bloomberg. – READ MORE

