Migrants To Be Stopped At Borders, Refugee Resettlement Suspended

President Donald Trump confirmed that the borders will be closed to all migrants on the same day that the State Department suspended refugee resettlement.

In a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked President Trump if he was going to implement legislation that allows the government to stop the importation of foreign nationals who may spread a communicable disease, in order to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

“On asylum seekers and people who cross the southern border illegally, are you planning to invoke 42 USC 265 which would allow you to prohibit entry of certain people across the border?” the reporter asked the President, who replied with a resounding “yes.”

President Trump said the order would take effect “very soon, probably today.” This follows the shutdown of the border with Canada to all “non-essential” traffic.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” the President tweeted. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --