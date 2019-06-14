Migrants from India leave behind 7-year-old girl dead in AZ border mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona recovered a dead 7-year-old girl from India in the middle of the remote desert mountains west of Quitobaquito Springs Wednesday morning, the latest sobering reminder of the real costs of the country’s illegal immigration crisis.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection report the girl was dropped off by smugglers with four others in a “dangerous and austere location” about 17 miles west of Lukeville, where the Mexican Highway 2 runs parallel to the U.S. border for several miles.

A deceased child, believed to be a seven-year-old citizen of India, was discovered 17 miles west of Lukeville by U.S. Border Patrol yesterday morning. Bi-national search for anyone associated continues. @CBP #TucsonSector Details: https://t.co/tQAxifezk5 pic.twitter.com/XBJkDpJH02 — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 13, 2019

Agents found two women from India who told them they became separated from three others – a woman and two children – hours earlier. Officials launched a manhunt in the remote terrain involving aircraft and helicopters from both the National Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, as well as backup from other border patrol units, the Bureau of Land Management and local law enforcement.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department located the little girl’s remains in an area about seven miles west of Quitobaquito Springs, and agents now believe the other two headed back to Mexico. – READ MORE