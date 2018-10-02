Midterm Mania: Donald Trump Storms the Campaign Trail with Four Rallies in a Week

Fresh off his victory to secure a renegotiated trade deal with Canada and Mexico, the president will deliver a message of campaign promises kept to the American people.

On Monday, the president will travel to Johnson, Tennessee to rally with Senate Candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn who is running to replace the retiring Sen. Bob Corker.

On Tuesday, Trump will travel to Southaven, Mississippi for a rally with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Hyde-Smith filled Sen. Thad Cochran’s seat after he retired in April, and is running for re-election.

On Thursday, Trump will travel to Rochester, MN, for a rally boosting Republican house candidates. This is Trump’s second rally in Minnesota where Republicans are optimistic that they can flip two rural Democratic House seats — in District 1 and District 8.

On Saturday, Trump plans to campaign in Topeka, Kansas, the native home of Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale. – READ MORE

A tax statute could force President Trump to release his tax returns if the Democrats win control of at least one chamber of Congress.

The mystery of President Trump’s tax returns could finally come to an end if Democrats win control of at least one chamber of Congress following the midterm elections in November.

Democratic lawmakers in the House are planning to use an obscure, almost 100-year-old tax statute — that permits the chairmen of Congress’ tax committees to look at anyone’s returns — to get to the bottom of Trump’s finances and possibly make public the information that the president has kept guarded since the 2016 election.

“Probably the approach would be to get all of it, review it and, depending on what that shows, release all or part of it,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, told Politico.

The 1924 law states that the Treasury Department “shall” turn over “any return or return information” requested by the chairs of the tax committees or the head of Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The law was implemented amid widespread concerns over corruption and conflicts of interest by then-Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon’s business interests. – READ MORE