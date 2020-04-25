Michigan Legislature Bucks Gov. Whitmer, Votes To Repeal Emergency Powers

Michigan’s GOP-controlled legislature took steps to reign in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers in times of crisis on Friday.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield announced on Thursday that the state legislature would reconvene to review Whitmer’s actions. Michigan has enacted some of the harshest emergency regulations in response to the pathogen and slow its spread through Detroit, a hotspot for the virus.

During Friday’s special session, the Senate passed a bill that would repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act under which Whitmer has issued her heavy-handed mandates. The legislature approved a committee to provide oversight on Whitmer’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Detroit News.

“The state’s response must be transparent, and we all have to work together to hold state government to higher standards for its actions and choices,” Chatfield said. “The House is taking action today to deliver that transparency and help guide the way for better results.”

Whitmer has pledged to veto any bills that “limit the executive power” that she has used to direct Michigan’s coronavirus response. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --