Michigan House Committee Threatens Dominion CEO with Subpoena

The Michigan House committee looking into alleged vote fraud in the 2020 election is threatening Dominion Voting Systems with a subpoena to appear and testify.

In an letter obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, state Rep. Matt Hall (R) told Dominion CEO John Poulos that he ignored Hall’s pre-Thanksgiving invitation to testify before the committee, and in a letter dated December 4 invited him again to appear.

“On November 23, I sent you a letter inviting you to join the House Oversight Committee so that we could get answers to the many questions that we have regarding the potential issues that occurred on Election Day. I have not received an answer to my request,” Hall said.

“I am writing again to request your appearance before the House Oversight Committee so that we can further investigate Dominion’s role in the election,” he wrote.- READ MORE

