Michigan ER nurse dies alone at home from coronavirus: reports

A Detroit ER nurse has become one of the first Michigan health care workers known to have died from the coronavirus.

Lisa Ewald died alone at her home in Dearborn — the cause of death COVID-19, according to reports. She was last heard from Tuesday. A friend found her body the next day. She would have turned 54 on Saturday.

“You always think that it can’t affect you to a degree. So this is making it real for me,” niece Carly Ewald told Fox 2 Detroit Saturday.

Lisa Ewald was working on the frontlines, since the coronavirus hit Michigan and patients began flooding the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital, where she worked, according to the station.

“It’s nice to hear that she was so willing to be on the front lines, but it’s also scary for those still on it,” her niece said.

Lisa Ewald came down with coronavirus symptoms at the end of March — a high fever and cough, the station reported. She lost her sense of smell and taste. She had asthma, putting her at higher risk. – READ MORE

