Michigan AG Will No Longer Enforce Governor’s Coronavirus Restrictions

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel (D.) will stop enforcing Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D.) coronavirus regulations, according to a statement released Sunday.

Nessel tweeted the announcement just days after the state Supreme Court ruled that Whitmer’s repeated extension of emergency authority was unconstitutional. While the attorney general will no longer prosecute those who violate Whitmer’s orders, Nessel praised the governor for implementing the regulations and encouraged Michiganders to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“It’s hope that people continue to abide by the measures that Governor Whitmer put in place,” Nessel press secretary Ryan Jarvi said in the statement. “If it weren’t for the governor’s actions, countless more of our friends, family, and neighbors would have been lost to COVID-19.”

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Friday that Whitmer violated the state constitution by issuing emergency declarations beyond April 30. In a related decision, the judges also found that Whitmer’s numerous executive orders were unconstitutional because they usurped lawmaking power from the state legislature. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --